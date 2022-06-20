Lorraine C. Meeker

Lorraine Meeker, 96, of Chatfield passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Lorraine was born February 24, 1926, to Arthur Herman Bicknese and Sarah Marie (Schmidt) Bicknese in Chatfield, Minnesota. She was born and baptized on the farm in rural Chatfield. She was confirmed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatfield and was the oldest lifelong member. She was active in the Evening Guild, Altar Guild, Ladies Aid, and was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher. She married Lyle John Meeker on March 16, 1944, at St. Paul Evangelical Church. They were married for 71 years. Lyle and Lorraine farmed in the Wykoff and Chatfield area their entire lives. She drove tractor, raised chickens, pigs, and dairy cows.

Lorraine worked at Libby’s canning factory, International Transport and People’s Co-op Power.

Lorraine enjoyed dancing, old-time music, fishing, genealogy, sewing, quilting, crocheting, ceramics, traveling and playing cards, but most of all she enjoyed hosting family gatherings.

Lorraine is survived by her children Larry (Charlotte) Meeker of Chatfield, Lowell (Diane) Meeker of Chatfield, Leslie Meeker (Sue Thompson) of Chatfield, Lana (Dave) Scanlan of Eyota, Lisa (Tim) Simpson of Chatfield, 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Doris Meeker Frey, sisters-in-law, Luana (Lloyd) Meeker and Marian (Ervin) Bicknese.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lyle, siblings Marvin, Ervin, and Marella, daughter Joyce Meeker, son Loren Meeker; daughter-in-law Franny (Baker) Meeker and granddaughter Doreen Meeker.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatfield, with Pastor Peter Haugen officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5 pm to 7 pm at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the Chosen Valley Care Center/Senior Living Center for the loving care extended to Lorraine during her stay.