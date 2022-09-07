Lorraine D. Nutting

Lorraine Day Nutting, 97, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center in Rosemount, MN.

Lorraine was born July 3, 1925 in Rochester, MN to Walter W. and Cecilia (Jacobs) Day. She graduated from Rochester Central High School in 1942. On June 3, 1944, she married Norris Frank Nutting in Rochester. Norris passed away on October 13, 1993. On May 10, 2003, she married Bobbie Darnell at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester. Bobbie passed away on September 25, 2013.

Lorraine worked at the Mayo Clinic for more than 30 years starting as a desk attendant, and retiring as a medical secretary and clerical office supervisor in the dermatology department. She maintained close relationships with her former co-workers for many years after retirement. Lorraine also wanted to see the world and traveled extensively in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Cynde Cochran) of Kasson, MN, and Steven (Arunnymoul) of Apple Valley, MN; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two husbands and a great-grandson.

A private service will take place at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Memorials are preferred to Brighton Hospice, 4500 Park Glen Rd #475, St Louis Park, MN 55416.