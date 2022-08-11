July 22, 1929 – August 7, 2022

Lorraine Edith Logan (nee Duckson) 93, of Rochester, Minnesota died Sunday, August 7, 2022 in her home.

Lorraine was born July 22, 1929 in Sioux City, Iowa to Roy and Edith Duckson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her lifelong companion and husband, Reverend Raymond Logan, her two brothers, William and Donald, two sons, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by three brothers, Jim, Bob, and Harry, 7 children, Dianne Stabenow (David), Jeanette Ihde (Roger), Darlene Becker, Timothy Logan (Nancy), Sally McConaughey (Mark), Pamela Hermann, and Paul Logan (Brenda), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Lorraine was cremated at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, Minnesota. The family will celebrate her life privately.

The family requests memorials made to Faith Sound Christian Radio, KFSI, 92.9, 4016 28th Street S.E., Rochester, Minnesota, 55904.