Lorretta Theresa Freiderich of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, at Seasons Hospice with her daughter by her side.

Lorretta was born on November 17, 1933, in St. Paul, MN, to Alfred and Agnes (Kippels) Blanchette. Lorretta graduated from Monroe High School. She met her future husband, Lyle Freiderich, when he came into the grocery store where she was working. They were married on May 16, 1953, in St. Paul. She worked for Northern States Power until her husband was hired by IBM, and they moved to Endicott, NY. They returned to Minnesota in 1968 and settled in Rochester where they raised their three children.

She was a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, needle point and any craft. Lorretta and Lyle loved their lake home in Longville, MN, and lived there full-time after Lyle retired from IBM. They enjoyed playing cribbage at the Young at Heart senior club in Longville, going to the casino on senior day, planting her flowers, feeding the birds, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

Lorretta is survived by her children, Mitchell (Kathy) Freiderich, Michelle Freiderich, and Monique Parks. Lorretta was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, her parents, three sisters, and four brothers.

The funeral mass for Lorretta will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Rochester on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Freiderich family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.