Lorrette Strack

Lorrette Joyce Larson was born in Clearbrook, MN on February 5, 1940 to parents George and Dagmar (Kvam) Larson. She was a graduate of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls, MN. She graduated from Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Minneapolis in 1962. Lorrette worked at several hospitals and nursing care centers in Minnesota and Wisconsin before retiring in 1990.

Lorrette married Robert Strack on December 19th, 1964 at Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren Church in Minneapolis. Their son Daniel was born in 1967 when they were residing in Renville, MN, where she served as administrator of the Renville Nursing Home and Bob taught for the public schools. Their daughter, Brenda, was born in 1970 in Litchfield where Lorrette worked at the Meeker County Hospital.

The family moved to Stevens Point, WI in 1975 and lived there 21 years before moving to St. Cloud, MN in 1996. In 2003 they moved to Rochester to be nearer to their daughter.

Lorrette was active in ministry to women as she served with Christian Women’s Connection. She also enjoyed participating in the Brigham and Women’s Health Study, the Mayo Clinic Olmsted Study of Aging, and the Minnesota Twins Study.

Lory loved gardening and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Daniel (Margaret) Strack of Rochester, and Brenda Strack of Rochester; two granddaughters, Abigail and Sarah; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Estella Dunderland, Joan Larson, Lorraine Burt, Walter Larson, James Larson; nephew Charles Burt.

A funeral service will be held at the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel with interment at Woodbury Methodist Church in Woodbury, MN. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.