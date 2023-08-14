Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lorrette Strack

Published August 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM

Lorrette Joyce Larson was born in Clearbrook, MN on February 5, 1940 to parents  George and Dagmar (Kvam) Larson. She was a graduate of Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in  Fergus Falls, MN. She graduated from Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Minneapolis in  1962. Lorrette worked at several hospitals and nursing care centers in Minnesota and  Wisconsin before retiring in 1990.

Lorrette married Robert Strack on December 19th, 1964 at Ebenezer Lutheran Brethren  Church in Minneapolis. Their son Daniel was born in 1967 when they were residing in Renville,  MN, where she served as administrator of the Renville Nursing Home and Bob taught for the  public schools. Their daughter, Brenda, was born in 1970 in Litchfield where Lorrette worked at  the Meeker County Hospital.

The family moved to Stevens Point, WI in 1975 and lived there 21 years before moving  to St. Cloud, MN in 1996. In 2003 they moved to Rochester to be nearer to their daughter.

Lorrette was active in ministry to women as she served with Christian Women’s  Connection. She also enjoyed participating in the Brigham and Women’s Health Study, the  Mayo Clinic Olmsted Study of Aging, and the Minnesota Twins Study.

Lory loved gardening and reading, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family  and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Daniel (Margaret) Strack of Rochester, and Brenda Strack of Rochester; two granddaughters, Abigail and Sarah; several nieces and nephews. 

She was  preceded in death by her parents; siblings Estella Dunderland, Joan Larson, Lorraine Burt,  Walter Larson, James Larson; nephew Charles Burt.

A funeral service will be held at the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel with  interment at Woodbury Methodist Church in Woodbury, MN. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

