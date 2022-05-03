LouAnn Dehl Maxson, 95, of Pine Island, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 29, 2022, at home. She was born August 6, 1926, in Rochester, MN at St. Mary’s Hospital to Walter & Pauline Rossi. She grew up on the Rossi farm in Milton Township in Rural Pine Island.

LouAnn married Chester Maxson on November 20, 1945, at the Berne Church in Berne, MN. They farmed in the Rosco Center, Mantorville, Berne & Pine Island areas. They had four children Keith, Julie, Kraig & Kent. Casper Maxson, Chester’s dad, made his home with Chet and LouAnn for many years.

LouAnn was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ and participated in the Berne Swissfest, Ladies Aid and Woman’s Circle Group. LouAnn enjoyed farming, baking, traveling when she could, casinos and her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, Aunt and friend to many.

LouAnn is survived by her children: Keith (AJ) of Pine Island, Julie (Jon) Rudlong of Pine Island Kraig (Max) (Diane Landrum) of Pine Island and Kent (Shorty) (Pam) of Aitkin. Grandchildren: Michelle (BJ) Layman, David (Cathy) Maxson, Shalon (Eric Mullen) Maxson, Aaron (Karizma) Maxson, Tabitha Maxson (Dillon Fiel), Tony (Stephanie) Maxson, Tyler Maxson, Nathan (Stacy) Rudlong, Nicole Small, Amber (John) Moore, Jake Gallegos, Travis Landrum, Dylan Landrum, Drew (Crystal) Maxson, Derek (Ashleigh) Maxson, 27 Great Grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Sisters: Janet Unger of Arizona and Mary Jane Bishop of Rochester, In-laws Gaylord and Dorothy Maxson of Pine Island and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester, her parents, Walter & Pauline Rossi, two sisters: Betty Schacht and Marilyn Hedquist and two great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00am at Zwingli United Church of Christ with service to follow. Burial will be at the Berne Cemetery with lunch to follow in the church basement or grounds, weather permitting.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zwingli United Church of Christ.