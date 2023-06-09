Our beloved mother LouAnn Walker Pierre of Rochester, MN passed away on June 7, 2023 in Chaska, MN. LouAnn was born January 27, 1931 in Morris, Illinois to parents Isabelle (Bretthauer) Walker and Randall Ervin Walker. The family later moved to Yorkville, IL where she graduated from Yorkville High School in 1949. She completed a two-year pre-nursing program at Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL and graduated from Nursing at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago. In 1954 she received her BA of Nursing from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She married Dr. Robert Pierre while living in Chicago. They moved to Rochester, MN and raised four children. They later divorced. LouAnn continued to live in Rochester for 56 years. Survived by her four children: Amy Pierre, Oakland, CA, Cathie (Mike) Koob, Chaska, MN, Kris Pierre (Steve), Minneapolis, MN, Paul Pierre (Tanya), Zumbrota, MN, her brother Kenneth Walker, her grandchildren, Jantzen Valentine, Kailey Koob Klaren, Korey Koob, Hende Pierre Hillyer, Mia Pierre, great-granddaughter Layla Lou Hillyer and great-grandson Vance Valentine. Lou was proud of and loved being a nurse and had a long career with The Mayo Clinic in cardiac research. She volunteered with St. Mary’s Auxiliary and was a docent at Mayowood. She was a very active and inquisitive person and a voracious reader of all subjects, particularly presidential history and first ladies. She loved gardening, needlepoint and all things Christmas. Her favorite spot was her log cabin on Horseshoe Lake in Northern Minnesota where she loved spending time with her family, listening to loons and reading a good book. Preceded in death by son Robert Randall Pierre, brother David Walker and parents Isabelle and Randall Walker. Condolences can be sent to the family at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Family asks for any gifts in memory be made to the The Mayo Clinic Poverello Fund. Service to be held at a future date.