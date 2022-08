Feb. 19, 1930 - May 27, 2022

HUDSON, Fla. - Louella “Lou” Lentz, 92, Hudson, formerly Rochester, Minn., died Friday, May 27, in Hudson.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Keith Lentz will officiate. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be in Union Cemetery in Mapleton, Minn.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.