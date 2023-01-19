Louis D. Ramaker

Louis David Ramaker, 76 years old, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at Spring Valley Living facility in Spring Valley, Minnesota. He was born at home on July 18, 1946, to David and Mildred (Winslow) Ramaker. After graduating from Spring Valley High School, Louis went for training and work at Ability Building Center in Rochester, where he received the Employee of the Year Award in 1978. It was there he met the love of his life, LeeAnne Spencer. On January 4, 1975, they were married in Madelia, Minnesota. They enjoyed traveling, attending church together, and were there for each other during the many ups and downs of their favorite Minnesota sports teams.

Louis was proud to work at Mayo Clinic and completed 29 years of service. He greatly enjoyed his coworkers, and especially so when he could make them laugh.

Louis is survived by his wife LeeAnne, sisters Carolyn Wemple of Royal Oak, Michigan and Mary (Dave) Roberts of Wykoff, Minnesota, brothers-in-law David (Jane) Spencer of Bozeman, Montana, Scott (Lynn Indihar) Spencer of St. Paul, Paul (Angela) Spencer of St. Paul, Eric (Barbara) Spencer of Sarasota, Florida, and Steven Spencer of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mavis Haugerud and father- and mother-in-law, Merrill “Harv” and Dorothy “Dottie” Spencer.

Louis was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester, Minnesota. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sudoku and watching television, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Spring Valley Living facility for their care and kindness throughout the time Louis lived there.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 23 at the Faith United Methodist Church, with Rev. Mark Woodward officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

