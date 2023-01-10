Louis F. Branca

Louis Francis Branca, 94, of Rochester, MN, died Friday, January 6, 2023.

Lou was born June 29, 1928, in St. Paul, MN to Alfred A. and Helen (Van Cleve) Branca. He grew up in West St. Paul and was a multi-sport athlete at South St. Paul High School, graduating in 1946. He then served in the U.S. Naval Service in Hawaii, followed by earning his teaching degree from the St. Cloud Teachers College. It was at St. Cloud TC that he met his wife, Mildred C. Thein. On August 17, 1953, they married in St. Clara Church in Clara City, MN.

Lou was a physical education teacher for over 30 years, serving in the school districts of Cleveland, MN, Faribault, MN, and Rochester, MN. He loved coaching high school baseball and football. He served as the head baseball coach at Rochester John Marshall for over 20 years, culminating in being inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Lou had many skills and interests. His first loves were family and faith, followed by sports, his lake cabin and woodworking. Lou excelled athletically, playing professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals organization, pitching two seasons for the Duluth Dukes (MN) team.

He is survived by his wife, Millie, of 69 years; daughter Mary Branca Rosenow (Jim), sons Bill (Pat), Denny (Emilie) and Steve (Linda). He dearly loved his grandchildren: Joe (Amber), Tom (Autumn), Ellie (Steven), Julianne, Kristina, Olivia, Elena, Ali and Anna; and great-grandsons: Blake, Bradley, Westin and Luke.

Private services are being held for the immediate family. Memorials can be sent to the Rochester Youth Baseball Association or your favorite charity.