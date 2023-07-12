Louise Rolfs

Louise Eileen Rolfs, 93, of Rochester, died on June 30, 2023.

Louise was born June 2nd, 1930 in Glenwood Township, Winneshiek County, Iowa. The second of three daughters born to Richard A. Rolfs and the former Dorothy G. Yarwood.

Baptized at Decorah Lutheran Church, Louise began school in Calmer Township. She moved with her family to Burr Oak, Iowa when she was six years old. When she was nine years of age, her father was killed in a farm accident. Later, her mother married Theodore Emmons of Burr Oak.

Louise was confirmed at Burr Oak Lutheran Church in 1944. She enjoyed speech activities and creative writing. For eight years Louise participated in girls 4-H work in Burr Oak Township and as a county 4-H officer. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1948. She received a CE degree from Luther College in 1950 and a BA degree in 1954.

Louise taught school in Iowa for six years before moving to Boston, Massachusetts. She taught in Milton, Massachusetts while continuing studies at Harvard University. She was initiated into Pi Lambda Theta, an honor organization for people in education and received her EdM degree in 1960.

Louise was employed by the San Diego Unified School District for the next 31 years, serving as a classroom teacher, a supervisor of student teachers, and as a demonstration teacher. She continued her involvement in many speech and dramatics activities. Ms. Rolfs was active in the San Diego Teachers’ Association and was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers’ Sorority. Louise pursued further graduate studies at San Diego State University and UC San Diego.

A member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in San Diego for over 37 years. Louise served on the church council, as well as many of its committees.

Louise traveled extensively in many areas of the world as well as the U.S. and was an avid book reader.

After retiring from teaching she moved to Rochester, MN. and was a member at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Jeche of Rochester; brother-in-law, Jack Martin of Gainesville, FL; and seven nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn Martin; brother-in-law, Merlyn Jeche; and a cousin, Leslie Laterman who grew up with her family.

Graveside service was held on July, 6 2023 at Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, IA.