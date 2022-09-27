Loumere John Fonken, 82, of Rochester, MN, passed away on September 25th, 2022.

Butch was born on November 4th, 1939 in Springfield, MN. He was born with an acute case of being extra funny. The condition became more pronounced as he got older. He was married to Barbara Jahn on October 21, 1961. They were married for 61 years.

He worked a variety of jobs throughout his life including, Jewel Tea, Marsden and Arnolds. He was the kind of man who would literally give the shirt off his own back. He will be especially remembered for his quick jokes, singing and playing guitar, his ship collection, the sunken drunken Fonken room, westerns, stories of the old days and his enormous heart. He spent long days at the cabin giving lawnmower rides and loading the grandkid’s hooks with corn and hotdogs because that’s what fish like.

Lou is survived by his daughters, Susan (Richard) Sim and Lisa Wood; sister Pat Burtzel, brother in law Phantom Bruce (Patti) Jahn; 5 five grandchildren, one great-grandchild several nephews and many favorite nieces. The name of his very favorite niece has been hidden in an undisclosed location. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents Virtus and Verna, sister Liela (Rolland) Macht, brother-in-laws Donald (Darlene) Jahn and Gary Jahn and grandson, Connor Wood.

The Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

