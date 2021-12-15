Loura L. Kilbourn, 89, of Ostrander, MN died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Spring Valley Care Center.

Loura Lucina Orr was born March 7, 1932 to George and Gladys (Reckard) Orr in Duncombe, IA. After high school, Loura obtained a degree from beauty school in Des Moines, IA. She was united in marriage to Melvin E. Kilbourn on February 9, 1954 in Des Moines. Shortly after their marriage they moved from Iowa to a farm near Ostrander, Minnesota. Loura was a member of the Grand Meadow United Methodist Church and the Grand Meadow American Legion Auxiliary. She also belonged to the Neighborhood Birthday Club and Bible study until they disbanded. She enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzles, watching the Twins, going to the Diner, and fishing trips with family.

Loura is survived by her daughters Patricia (Steve) Moe of St. Michael, MN and Lynette (Jerry) Bossart of Fort Dodge, IA, siblings Loyd (Margaret) Orr of Bellevue, NE, Florence Stephson of Webster City, IA, and Mary (Clair) Bentley of Webster City, IA, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin in 2016, son Francis, daughter Linda Etheridge, granddaughter Dawn Bossart, brothers Paul and Robert, and sisters Rose Marie and Wanda.

Funeral services for Loura will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Joe Haynes and Pastor Jon Marburger officiating. Burial will take place in Grand Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church.

