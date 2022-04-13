Lowell Williams

Lowell Henry Williams passed away peacefully at home on January 19th, 2022, following a brief illness. Lowell was born November 11th, 1945, in Faribault Minnesota to Henry and Edna (Green) Williams and grew up in Rochester. On June 13th, 1964, he married Elaine Mangels, they were later divorced. He married Nancy Struthers on March 23rd, 1971; they made their home in Stewartville before moving to Rochester in 1991.

Lowell was a long-haul semi driver which allowed him to travel 48 states, Mexico, and Canada; Montana was his favorite. He spent the last 16 years of his career operating his own trucking company, Panda Bear Express; Nancy accompanied him on his travels the last five years along with their cherished dogs, Toby a pomapoo and Sissy, a Chi-poo. Upon retirement they added Winston, a Yorkshire terrier. Lowell’s dogs meant the world to him, you could usually find them following Lowell throughout the yard and they joined Lowell & Nancy on most adventures away from the home.

Lowell enjoyed fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. Up until his latest illness Lowell could often be found in the garage wrenching on his latest wheeling & dealing find.

Lowell is survived by his wife; Winston the dog; 4 children: Curtis (Chris) Williams of Rochester, Karen Williams (Jimmy Wernimont) of La Crosse Wisconsin, David (Becky) Williams of South St. Paul, and Christina (Kristopher) Wilson of Rochester; 10 grandchildren: Tawny, Katie, Emily, Summer, Hanna, Savannah, Lily, Grace, Ricky and Asher; 2 great-granddaughters; a brother Gerald (Mavis) Williams of Rochester; and sisters: Joan (Robert) Mitchell of Rochester, Jean Moe of Blaine, and Betty Powell of Blaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and dogs Toby and Sissy.

A celebration of life will be held from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at The Gardens Community Center, 4329 Garden Ct SE, Rochester..

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Lowell may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com.