LuAnn Marlyss Schultz, age 77, of Rochester MN, died Saturday May 7th, 2022. LuAnn was born on March 15, 1945 in Alexandria MN to Fredrick L. Schultz & Carol Margie (Johnson) Schultz. The eldest of two girls, LuAnn went to elementary school throughout the twin cities and graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1963. She took a job at Honeywell out of high school, met her future husband, and moved to Colorado where her first of three children was born. Life moved her to Ames IA where her daughter was born before eventually ending up in Rochester MN where her third child came. She took a job at the Post-Bulletin newspaper.

LuAnn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed 50’s and 60’s music, a good movie, and a good meal. She had a great laugh and enjoyed sharing it. She was a faithful member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church, employee for Visiting Angels senior healthcare, and a die-hard Barbra Streisand fan.

The service to celebrate the life of LuAnn Schultz will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester MN on Saturday June 11th at 11am.. All are welcome for visitation beginning at 10am. Tokens of sympathy may be delivered between 9-10am that day. Ashes are to be interred at the Sauk Valley Church in Osakis MN on June 28th at 11am.

LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Marla Kaye Hennebeck. Survivors include her sister Julie (John) Ingleman, sons Christian (Ann) Hennebeck and Andrew (Rebecca) Hennebeck, Granddaughters Rhiannon Marie and Samantha Kaye Hennebeck, other relatives and special friends. LuAnn will be dearly missed.