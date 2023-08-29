Lucene E. Gintz

Lucene Eleanor (Winnike) Gintz, age 95, of Rochester passed away on August 25, 2023.

Born January 3rd, 1928 on a farm in West Point, Iowa, she was a middle child of eight siblings. There she learned a love of the outdoors, gardening and cooking that she continued throughout her life. She possessed a quick wit, pragmatism and tenacious spirit that undoubtedly came from her Depression-era upbringing and large family. For “Ceny” nothing was insurmountable given her persistence and ingenuity.

She married Maurice Gintz the day before her nineteenth birthday and began a life that brought them five children and multiple moves with Osco Drug before finally settling in Rochester, MN in the early 1970’s.

As a steadfast and devoted mother, she dedicated her life to her roles as homemaker and caretaker of those she loved. A prolific collector of recipes, she thoroughly enjoyed trying new dishes and her family continues to make the best of them. Later in life, Lucene took pleasure in traveling with her daughters Joan and Susan. And always one to appreciate life’s finer things, she enjoyed working at The Silver Crane at Apache Mall and Cecil Jewelers in downtown Rochester once her children were grown.

She is survived by son Tom Gintz (Sue Gintz; deceased) of Rochester, MN; daughter Joan Brengman (Bob Brengman) of Rochester, MN; son Paul Gintz (Kris Pierpont and daughter Grace) of Plymouth, MN; son Terry Gintz (Maureen Gintz) of Rochester, MN; and daughter Susan Reinking (Ricardo Reinking) of Eden Prairie, MN.; five grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Elizabeth, Alex and Eric and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband. A private family gathering will be held in her honor.