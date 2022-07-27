Lucille Cuturia

Lucille Eva Cuturia, 93, passed away July 23, 2022 at Samaritan Bethany/ Arbor Terrace in Rochester, MN.

Lucille was born on November 7, 1928 in Winona, MN to Ralph and Eva (Rekowski) Cuturia. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Winona, MN.

As a young child she lived with her sister Elizabeth and her family near Rollingstone, MN until she moved to Rochester, where she worked as a housekeeper for Samaritan Bethany from 1970 until 2005. She was quiet, determined, independent, and hardworking. Because of those traits she seldom missed work and overcame the many challenges in her life.

Lucille is survived by nephews, Robert (Anita) Kalmes, Daniel (Carol) Kalmes, Thomas (Veronica) Kalmes, Arthur (Jenny) Kalmes; nieces, Kathryn (Mark) Brandt, Kristine (Brad) Phelps; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Ralph; mother, Eva; brother, Robert and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Kalmes.

The family would like to express their greatest appreciation to Arbor Terrace and staff, and for Seasons Hospice providers.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, MN at 11 a.m. A visitation will begin an hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A private family burial will take place following the service at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Rollingstone, MN.

