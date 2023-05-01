Lucille Finelli

Lucille Lundby Finelli died on April 29th, 2023 at the age of 90. She was born on March 1st, 1933. Her birth mother died three months later and she was placed with the Lutheran Social Services, which facilitated her adoption to Helga and Albert Lundby in Fertile, MN. While attending school and church, she received a solid foundation of her Christian faith through the loving work of many wonderful people. She attended Moorhead State College, where she met and married Peter Finelli of Cleveland, OH. She was blessed to become part of the Finelli family. They welcomed her and were so generous with their love. Peter and Lucille were blessed with three children. Each child was brought to the Lord in Holy Baptism, brought to worship and Sunday School and prayed for deeply.

In 1963, Lucille was reunited with her birth family. She met six sisters and one brother. Her relationship with them was a very special blessing in her life.

Peter and Lucille left Princeton, MN in 1983 after having enjoyed living there, teaching school and meeting many wonderful friends. For a number of years, they lived on Oahu, Hawaii, where they enjoyed the climate and met many dear friends. In 1992 they moved to Rochester, MN.

In 2013, after taking such loving care of Peter who died of Alzheimers, Lucille married her high school sweetheart, Frank Olson and they enjoyed 4 years together before his death.

Lucille is survived by her three children; Perry (Ann), Pamela, (Michael) and Peter (Elena), three grandchildren; Grant (Katelynn), Mitchell (Kelsie) and Jaki and one step grandchild Mike (Ashley). She is also survived by a great granchild Kalvin, two step-great grandchildren, Kade and Mia, her dear sister Donna (Vernon), and many nieces and nephews.

Lucille was thankful for each friend that she was blessed to meet. She prayed that her family and friends would grow in the love and knowledge and devotion to Jesus Christ, her Savior and friend. Her Christian faith claims the promise of eternity with God and people who believe. She will be greatly missed by many.

Lucille’s family would like to thank Season’s Hospice for the wonderful care that she received in her final months.