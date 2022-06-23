Lucille Inez Rolfe, 91, of Fridley, formerly of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, June 20, 2022, at The Harbors in Fridley.

Lucille was born December 6, 1930, in Garner, IA to Henry and Louise (Dietz) Jante. She was a graduate of Hayfield High School. On December 17, 1950, Lucille married Vernon Rolfe in Dodge Center, MN. She worked as an editorial specialist for IBM and retired in 1987. Lucille was a prolific painter and flower arranger. She enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, fishing, and she was a huge sports fan. Lucille and Vern loved spending time up north at their cabin and wintering for decades in Donna, TX. She was caring and loving with a sweet mischievous smile. Lucille was extremely generous and was always putting others first. Above all, Lucille loved her two grandchildren, Peter and Elizabeth.

Lucille is survived by her son, Randy (Irene) Rolfe of Montana, son-in-law, Rob Barta of Fridley, MN; grandchildren, Peter Barta and Elizabeth (Paul Dumas) Barta; sister, Shirley Nesdahl; brother, Lester Jante and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Rolfe; daughter, Joyce Barta; sisters, Millie More, Dorothy Eaton, Darlene Veerkamp; brother, Lawrence Jante and by her parents, Henry and Louise.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 5500 25th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Larry Orth will be officiating with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Mahn Family Funeral Home Facebook page. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com