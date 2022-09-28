Lucille M. Soderberg, 85, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

Lucille “Lucy” Marie (Patten) Soderberg was born on October 24, 1936, in Missouri. She spent her young childhood with the loving Stricker family before moving to Michigan. She grew up on the family farm near Ludington, MI, the daughter of George Sr. and Dolly Patten, and one of 14 children, with nine brothers and four sisters. Lucy went to college in Minneapolis-St. Paul earning her associates degree in Laboratory Medicine. She met her husband, Donald Soderberg. He moved to Rochester to help start Palmer-Soderberg Inc, where she later joined him upon their marriage. The two of them shared a love of dogs, and Don even bought Lucy her own puppy, but at the time her apartment did not allow dogs so she would walk to his parents every day for 6 months to take care of it. Lucy and Don moved into an apartment above a kennel, and they trained dogs together. They had three kids, Debra, Daniel, and David, all one year apart. Several years later, the couple built a horse farm in Northeast Rochester, where they had five trail horses, one for each of them and their children. Their hobby became a business where Lucy managed the breeding, showing, and marketing of their Arabian horses. Through this Lucy hired, mentored, and influenced many young people.

Lucy loved to volunteer at the Reading Center, specializing in helping dyslexic children to the best of her ability. Aside from that, she was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending her time taking care of not only her children, but many of their friends as well. She was bubbly, outgoing, had an infectious sense of humor and could make friends with anyone. She loved people and getting to know all about them. She had the ability to remember you and your family members and genuinely cared about you. Her goal was to be able to greet you by name. Some of Lucy’s hobbies included entertaining, playing piano, fashion, shopping and playing cards with friends, as well as spending time with her grandchildren. She was very supportive and caring and will be missed by many.

Lucy is survived by her children, Debra (Dan) Soderberg-Kirchner, Daniel (Barbara) Soderberg, and David Soderberg; grandchildren, Tyler (Esther) Blume, Tatum Blume, Niki (Jay) Birkholz, and Jason (Emily) Soderberg; great-grandchildren, Edith, Inara and Charlotte, as well as a fourth great-granddaughter on the way; five brothers, Jack (Patricia), Tom (JoAnn), Mike, Art (Joy) and Gaylord (Diane); three sisters Joyce (David), Louise (Andrew) and Patricia (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, “Momma Stricker”, her husband – Donald, four brothers George Jr. (Jean), Cyrus (Shirley), Jay (Edna), Roy (DeEtta); her sister Ruth; and her sister Elsie in infancy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN. 55901), with Pastor Anjanette Bandel officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be at Oakwood East Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed at https://m.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/videos/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0.

Memorials may be directed to The Reading Center (2010 Scott Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901).

