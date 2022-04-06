Lucretia Ann Mallory, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18th at Samaritan Bethany Home on 8th in Rochester, MN. Lu was born on September 30th, 1943 to Estil (Bud) Mallory and Dorothy Erwin Mallory in Caledonia, Mn where she lived until going off to college at the University of Minnesota after high school graduation. Lu’s career was spent in social work in which she had obtained her Masters Degree. Lu’s caring nature and professional training allowed her to help many people in need. She lived and practiced in many cities including Rhinelander, WI, Milwaukee, WI, and La Crosse, WI from which she retired from her position with the county.

Lu was a prolific reader and her love of books was something her nieces and nephews were to benefit from greatly as she would always gift them with wondrous books. Lu was also a talented artist and the greatest of her skills was in woodcarving. Her carvings are treasured by all those to whom they were gifted. Lu is survived by her sisters Kathy Griesser of Mora, MN, Diana Mallory of Anoka, MN, Chris (Jeff) Carlson, of Rochester, MN and brothers Steve (Vicki) of Algona, IA and Brian (Mary) of Jefferson, WI as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Enid, Lynn Kay, and Mary Beth and brother Bennie. Lu was loved dearly and will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 1st from 4-7pm in Rochester at the VFW, 2775 43rd St NW. This will be an informal gathering with a light dinner served.