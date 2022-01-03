Luella Koehler

Luella Ida Alma Koehler, 96, of Rochester, was called home to Heaven, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center. She was blessed to have with continual visits from family for her last days on earth and her daughter was by her side to the very end.

She was born April 6, 1925, near Merrill, Wisconsin, to Edward and Martha (Marnholtz) Wanless. She graduated from Merrill High School and married Chester William Koehler on August 21, 1943 in Highland Park, IL. The couple had 6 children together and moved to Rochester in 1954. Luella worked at Skippers Diner in Merrill for a number of years and also worked for Montgomery Ward and J.C. Penney’s, but her main career in life was always taking care of her children and grandchildren.

Luella is survived by her son James (Beverly) of Maricopa, AZ, and sons: Larry (Linda) and Duane (Suzanne), and daughter Susan, all of Rochester; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren with 1 more on the way; her sister Ruth of Schofield, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Chester, daughters Shirley and Carol, brother William “Bud”, and sister Doris.

When Luella’s daughter Carol passed away in 1991, Carol’s daughter Katrinna moved in with her who she helped raise as one of her own.

One thing Luella was never known for was being bored. She always kept busy with her plastic canvas needlepoint, Yahtzee, word games, and playing cards with her family. And she always made sure to keep up with what was happening on the Young and the Restless on TV, but if that wasn’t on she was most likely enjoying the game show network. She was passionate about collecting Beanie Babies and made many friends through that passion. She went on 2 cruises with her family that were some of her favorite moments of her life, but if you wanted to bring a smile to her face just take her out for some ice cream!

Luella kept involved at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester and was always glad to see her family fill up a pew or two. Her faith in God was a guiding principle in her life and something she always hoped to pass on to her children and grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center for the tremendous care they provided her for the last 4 1/2 years, and also would like to thank Seasons Hospice for the compassion they showed us all.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 6th Ave SW, Rochester, with Reverend Joel Haak officiating. Visitation with family and friends will take place an hour before at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.