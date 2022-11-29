Luke Stephen Austin

August 7, 1986 - November 17, 2023

Luke left the confines of his mother’s womb on the 7th of August, 1986, determined to defy any who dare to try to contain him again.

Luke poured his determination, pain, passion and love into every aspect of his life - tattooing, playing his guitar, writing, acting, his relationships with family and friends, and his paintings and drawings.

In life he found comfort and joy in nature, learning new skills, sharing his gifts, seeing his family grow, and helping friends and family when he was able. He also found joy in playing cards with his family - a joy shared with him by his dear, Elvis-loving Grandma Barb.

Luke may have left, but so much of him still remains. He remains with his parents, four brothers, three sisters-in-law, three nieces, five nephews, extended family, friends and in his art.