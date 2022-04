Oct. 18, 1935 - April 15, 2022

LE ROY, Minn. - LuluBelle Linderman, 86, Le Roy, Minn., died Friday, April 15, in Wildwood Grove.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Hindt Funeral Home in Le Roy. A funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.