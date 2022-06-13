Luverne “Vern” Hammel

On June 10, 2022, Luverne “Vern” Herman Hammel died at home in Eyota, MN after a battle with bone marrow cancer. He was 83 years old.

Luverne was born on September 22, 1938 in Eyota Township, MN to Herman and Elsie (Schmidt) Hammel. He was the oldest of nine children and grew up loving farming.

Vern graduated from Eyota High School in 1956 and served in the Army Reserve from 1956-1962. This eligible bachelor met his lovely bride at the Pla-Mor Ballroom in Rochester, where the couple enjoyed many evenings of dancing well into their marriage. Vern and Bonnie (Kloos) were married on November 4, 1961, in Tauton, MN. At the time, Vern was renting a farm from Dr. Khalil Wakim, which they later purchased in 1969. Vern and Bonnie raised their six children while farming dairy, hogs and beef cattle, and finally just field crops. Between farm duties, Vern enjoyed playing pool, bowling, softball, and many hours of playing cards. He was a member of the Eyota Sportsmans Club, the American Legion, Holy Redeemer Church and filled a 2-year term on the Eyota Township Board for 37 years. After retiring in 2008, Vern enjoyed many hours playing cards and watching Minnesota sports, especially the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and Golden Gophers. He also enjoyed 1960’s and 70’s westerns and the daily trip to the Cafe to shake dice with the guys.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elsie Hammel, and his brother, Leland Hammel.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Hammel; children: Deborah Tooley, Tony (Nancy) Hammel, Tom Hammel, Ron Hammel, Julie (Nigel) George, and Scott (Mimi) Hammel; grandchildren: Ben (Carolyn) Hammel, Kara Tooley, Amber Hammel, Octavia George, Isaac George, Logan Nguyen Hammel, and Quinn Nguyen Hammel; and great-grandchildren Elias Hammel, Marlow Hammel, and Sage Garcia-Hammel.

A visitation will be held from 4 - 7pm on June 14, 2022, in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, Rochester, MN. Due to renovations at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Luverne’s funeral mass will be held at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Eyota on June 15, 2022, at 10:30am, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com