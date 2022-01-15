Lyle Bemmert, age 81 of Rochester, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at his home.

Lyle was born on August 4, 1940 in West Albany, Minnesota to Ralph and Avis (Loos) Bemmert. Lyle grew up in the Millville area and attended Millville School through eighth grade. After school he worked for an area farmer until 1966 when he joined Crenlo in Rochester. He worked as an assembly worker until January of 2003. On January 19, 1963 he married Jean Ellen Patchin at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Lyle enjoyed hunting, camping, and snowmobile riding, especially with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Most of all he loved to spend time with family and friends.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean; children John (Dawn) Bemmert and Janice Bushinski; grandchildren Linsay Bushinski-Hameister, Dusty Bushinski, Nicole Bakken, Bobbie Jo Bemmert and Skylar Schad; great-grandchildren Madison Swenson, Colton Hameister, Benjamin Bakken, Joseph Bakken, Parker Bemmert and Paige Bemmert; siblings Marlene Mahon, Darlene Mahon and Ronald (Debbie) Bemmert; nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jody Lynn, sister Marcella Geisler and 3 brothers-in-law Richard Mahon, Marlin Geisler, and William Mahon.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Burial will be in High Forest Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

