Lyle Crago Jr. 75, of Rochester, MN died Monday April 3, 2023 peacefully at his home.

Lyle was born April 29th, 1947 in Parkston, SD to Lyle and Adeline (Schnabel) Crago. He graduated from Stickney High School in 1966. He was drafted into the Army in February 1968. On July 19th, 1968 he was united in marriage to Sharon F. Vanden Hoek in Corsica, SD then left about one week later to serve his country in the United States Army over in Vietnam in August of 1968. He was honorably discharged on February 27th, 1974. Lyle and Sharon made their home in MN in 1976.

His work career included: Harold Wilson’s gas station in Armour, SD, Montgomery Wards in Mitchell SD & Rochester, MN, Farm and Home, 2 Clark gas stations, K & S Manufacturing, Fleet Farm, and just officially retired from Ace Hardware.

He loved riding his Harley motorcycles, old cars, bowling, watching NASCAR races, spending time at Pine Point Resort on Leech Lake in Northern MN, and mostly spending time with his family.

Lyle is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Jody (Troy) Staven of Stewartville, MN, Sons; Daren (Anna Denny) Crago of Rochester, MN, and Jeffrey (Vanessia) Crago of Rochester, MN. He had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Lyle and Adeline Crago, brothers Roger and Keith, sister Shirley May, sister in law Vivadel (Vi) Crago, and three great- grandchildren; Quinten, Emma, and Sophie

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 8th at Rochester Community Church 971 16th St SE Rochester, MN 55904 with Pastor Cory Moss officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday April 7th at Rochester Community Church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester with a luncheon to follow.

