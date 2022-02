Sept. 12, 1943 - Feb. 24, 2022

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Lyle Julson, 78, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Thursday, Feb. 24, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. A funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.