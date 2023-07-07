Lyle Smith

Lyle Eugene Smith, of Kasson, Minnesota passed away on June 5, 2023. He was 82 years old.

Lyle was born on January 12, 1941, on the family farm north of Byron in Kalmar Township. He attended country school and then graduated from Byron High School in 1958. After graduation he worked with his dad on the farm and drove school bus for Byron Schools. In 1968 he began work at Mayo Clinic, first in the glassware department and then moving on to be a Certified Respiratory Therapy Technician. After working at Mayo for 35 years, he retired on May 23, 2003.

He met Ruth Mallon in 1968 and quickly knew he had found the one. They were married on June 14, 1969, and briefly made their home in Rochester before moving back to the family farmstead where they lived until 2018. They then moved to Kasson.

In 1971 Lyle and Ruth added Nathan to their family, in 1974 Jennifer joined them, and in 1978 Jesse completed their family. He loved his family with all of his heart. As his children married and started their own families, he also became the proudest father-in-law and grandpa in the world.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Nathan and his wife Kimberly; daughter, Jennifer (Gall) and her husband Tom; son, Jesse and his wife Amber; grandchildren, Adam, Ethan Smith; Ian, Arllo Gall; Hadley Smith; and a grandson on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Jo Marie and her husband David Strain; sister, Judy and her husband Hilbert Fritz; and sister-in-law, Sherron Fuchs. He was a son, brother, brother-in-law, husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by parents, Arleigh and Gladys (Holt) Smith; sister, Colleen (Smith) Gray; and brother, Robert Smith.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Inurnment will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.