A memorial service for Lyle Sophus Kuhlmann will be held at Byron United Methodist Church on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow. Reverend Rachael Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Byron Cemetery in the spring.

Mr. Kuhlmann, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester of a tumor in the duodenum. He had been ill for 3 weeks.

Lyle was born on February 12, 1935 in the home of his parents Sophus and Jennie Kuhlmann in Byron. Lyle was the youngest of four brothers. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy in 2017 and by his son Mike in 2008. His brothers Duane, Hugh and Kenneth (Red) preceded him in death. Lyle graduated from Byron High School in 1953 and attended the University of Minnesota. Lyle and Nancy met through mutual friends while in college, married and moved to Byron in 1955. He joined Byron Elevator Company to work with his father and grew the business until he retired in 1998. Lyle and Nancy moved to Anna Maria Island, FL in retirement and returned to enjoy life at Charter House in Rochester in 2015 where they had many friends.

Lyle was an Eagle Scout. He was active in the National Grain and Feed Association, Byron City Council and church council in Byron and Anna Maria. He served on the original Al-Corn Clean Fuel board in Claremont, MN and the First Bank board in Rochester.

Lyle and Nancy enjoyed traveling around the country and internationally.

Lyle and Nancy were blessed with and enjoyed their growing family at many family events and cabin time.

Lyle is survived by his son, Lou (Jeanne) Kuhlmann of Byron, daughters Kay Petersen of Lake City, and Nora (Joe) Kuhlmann-Lasky of New Orleans. Son Mike (Shelly) Kuhlmann preceded him in death. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren Tyler (Jen), Alex (Kiley), Lance (Melissa) Kuhlmann and Marie (Joe) Magro, Nick and Pete (Alicia) Kuhlmann, Matt (Andrea) Petersen, Nina (Brad) Kreosfky, Maddie and Lee Petersen, Max and Sasha Lasky along with 17 great grandchildren, Kinley, Colette, Dane, Levi, Rowan, Landon, Mya, Jaydon, Elliot, Diego, Daniela, Sidney, Josh, Allie, Olivia, Jack and Kaylan.

Memorials are preferred to Byron United Methodist Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.byronfuneralhome.com.