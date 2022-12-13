Lyle W. Lieder

Rev. Dr. Lyle William Lieder, currently of Rochester, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, of old age. His wife of 78 years and their four children were by his side singing to him as he took his last breath. He was 100 years old.

Lyle was born on March 22, 1922, to Virginia and Harry Lieder on their farm near Millersburg, Minnesota, the oldest of three children. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, where he met his wife Betty. After their marriage on August 13, 1944, he attended Boston University School of Theology.

Lyle served (United) Methodist churches in Milford and Brookline, New Hampshire; and in Hornick, Odebolt, Boyer, Eagle Grove, Spencer, Mason City and Clear Lake, Iowa. He served as the Vice President of Morningside College in Sioux City for three years and was a District Superintendent to the Spencer District of the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Lyle retired out of Clear Lake and moved to the Homestead at Rochester in 2007 where he and Betty lived until his death. He was well known as the “tickety boo” man.

Lyle was an incredibly vital man right up to the last few days of his life. His and Betty’s love story was inspiring to witness and his devotion to her was complete. He loved antique cars and other collectibles. He owned nearly 300 cars in his life and founded multiple antique car clubs. In his retirement, he wrote a book about his “Life Behind the Wheel” which he gave out with great delight. He was a master storyteller and had an incredible memory for people, dates and places. He was a wonderful conversationalist and very determined to live and die on his own terms.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 78 years, Betty Carol Leggett Lieder; David and Janet (Staley) Lieder of Stewartville, Minnesota; Rachel Lieder Simeon and Mark Haines Simeon of Harstine Island, Washington; Rebecca Lieder Smith and Deborah Lieder Kiesey, both of Iowa City, Iowa; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren scattered across the country and abroad.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Harry Lieder, sisters Lola Martin and Loyce Rhule, son Mark Abernathy Lieder, and sons-in-love Stephen K. Smith and D. Bradley Kiesey.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any memorial donations be directed to Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minnesota.

There will be a private family service, but with the rise of Covid, RSV and flu cases among the elderly, no public service is planned.