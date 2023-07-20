Lyman E. Miller

Lyman Earl Miller, 85, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, at the Seasons Hospice House in Rochester. He was born January 4, 1938, in Quincy Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota to Henry and Olive (Evans) Miller. He attended rural Wabasha County Schools and graduated from Plainview High School in 1956. Following high school Lyman served his country in the US Navy. Lyman married Mavonwynne Martha Jones on September 16, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview.

After marriage the Miller’s moved to Rochester in 1961, where Lyman worked for the US Post Office for 32 years. In 1979 they moved to Kasson and then moved back to Rochester in 1988. Lyman was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester, the Mantorville VFW, and the Rochester American Legion Post #92.

Lyman is survived by his children, Lyman Miller of Adams, Randolph Miller of Rochester, Gary (Diane) Miller, Sr. of Fulton, KY, Kurt (Lori Ann) Miller of Rochester, and Brian (Charity) Miller of Dexter; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one sister, June Ratz of Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters, and two brothers.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester.

The funeral service will be held at the Schleicher Funeral Homes - Plainview Chapel in Plainview on Thursday, July 27 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dale Kohrs officiating. The burial will follow the service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Plainview with Military Rites by the Plainview American Legion #179. Friends and family may also visit starting at 12 noon on Thursday until the time of service.

