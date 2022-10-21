Lynda Lang Fitzgerald of Rochester, Minnesota, our cherished mother, grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend peacefully passed away October 17, 2022 at the age of 80.

Lynda was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and later moved with her family to Dallas, Texas where she attended Hillcrest High School. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma as a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority in 1964. In 1968, she married Robert H. Fitzgerald, Jr.; they then moved to Rochester where they raised their five children. She pursued a Master’s in English at Winona State University. She moved back to Kansas City in 1995 and was a manager at Mission Road Antique Mall for over a decade. She later returned to Rochester where she worked at Kismet and Mayowood.

Lynda’s inquisitive nature was the core of her life-long love of learning. She continued teaching long after leaving the classroom, tutoring students and sharing her appreciation of literature and history. She enjoyed traveling and exploring other cultures. An accomplished cook, Lynda was happiest with her family and friends around her table, and a four-legged companion at her feet. She was surrounded by a lifetime of love thanks to her genuinely caring, curious, and witty nature. Her innate ability to connect with others opened her to friendships both old and new, all equally treasured. Most importantly, Lynda was simply a wonderful mother, devoted to her five children, their families, their children. Her love will influence our lives for generations to come.

Lynda is survived by her five children and spouses: Trey Fitzgerald, Shannon (Michael) Calluori, Dennis (Yubeteh) Fitzgerald, Kelly (Britt) Noser, and Katie (Erik) Ojala; two nieces: Ashley Lang and Allyson Lang (Travis Burns); and 11 grandchildren: Leopold Noser, Theodor Noser, Helene Noser, Wilhelm Noser, Luke Ojala, Benjamin Ojala, Rory Fitzgerald, Inés Fitzgerald, Martina Calluori, Mary Burns and Katherine Burns. Lynda will be dearly missed by all.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Agnes and William I. Lang, and her brother, William W. Lang.

A memorial celebration is scheduled on Saturday, November 12th at 11:00 AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN, with a one-hour prior visitation starting at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow.

In lieu flowers, memorials to the ASPCA or a charity close to the giver’s heart would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.