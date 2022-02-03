SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Madeline Timmerman

Published February 03, 2022
May 12, 1927 - Feb. 1, 2022

MARSHALL, Minn. - Madeline Timmerman, 94, Marshall, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Prairie Home Hospice McLaughlin House.

A rosary will be from 4-4:30 p.m., with a visitation at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30, Saturday, Feb. 5, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. Masks are encouraged.

Arrangements by Horvath Funeral Service.

