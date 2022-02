Dec. 11, 1933 - Feb. 16, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Madonna Nagele, 88, Taopi, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Olmsted Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 21, at Le Roy (Minn.) Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.