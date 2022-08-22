Magdalen A. Hutton

Magdalen Amelia Hutton, 100, of West Concord, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.

She was born November 2, 1921 in Concord Township, to Joseph and Mary (Halla) Pechacek. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Francis Catholic Church in Claremont. As a young girl she participated in the church choir. She attended the country school and graduated from West Concord High School in 1939. She then attended the Minneapolis School of Business for a year and worked at the Owatonna Canning Company for a short time before working at the Commercial Credit Company in Birmingham, Alabama.

Magdalen and David Hutton were united in marriage on September 12th, 1942 at St. Francis Catholic Church. They lived in Birmingham, Alabama before moving to Logan, Utah for David’s job in defense work. The couple would move to Minneapolis for a short time before moving to West Concord to take over the farming operation on the family farm. They became founding members of the St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in West Concord and helped build the current building in 1951.

Maggie was active in various church groups and loved to sing in the choir. She also loved to dance at the Monterey and Terp Ballrooms and on occasion she and David would make their way to the Surf Ballroom. Magdalen was a very selfless woman and was known for her giving spirit; sending food home with her kid’s and close friends and giving out care packages to people. She loved to tend to her big garden and canning for the next year.

She is survived by her children, David (Paulette) Hutton of Edina, Carolyn (Terrence) Brennan of Chadron, NE, Barbara (Daniel) Paukert of Elysian, Dan (Judy) Hutton of West Concord, Steven Hutton of Edina, Scott (Lisa) Hutton of Wanamingo, Richard Hutton of Mantorville, Daryl Thaden of Dodge Center; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband David W. Hutton; parents, Joseph and Mary Pechacek; grandson Jason Paukert; granddaughter Hannah Schmidt; sister Margaret Fishbaugher; brother-in-law Myrlin Fishbaugher.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, West Concord Chapel on Friday from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10AM at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church Interment will be in the St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery.