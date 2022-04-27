Malinda Graff

MALINDA RUTH GRAFF

September 12, 1948 – April 23, 2022

Malinda joined the Angels after a very rapid spreading cancer ravaged her body. Although sudden, there was not a long period of suffering for her after diagnosis.

She was the only daughter of Ruth Sophie (Miller) Olson and Adolph Clarence Olson.

Malinda graduated from Owatonna High School in 1968, and went on to beauty school, finishing in 1970.

She was married to David J. Graff in 1973 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley, MN.

The couple began farming on the Graff family farm in that year, but eventually relocated to Rochester, where Dave began his career with IBM, and they made their home.

Malinda held a couple jobs over the years with IBM, and Rochester Public Schools.

The couple enjoyed entertaining friends at their home and have many memories of parties with family and friends. They loved sitting in their yard on warm summer days visiting with select neighbors on their street.

Dave enjoyed his hunting with family & friends while Malinda loved to be the homemaker.

The couple never had children of their own, but always had pets in the home. For years they had an African Grey Parrot (Jake), and many dogs which were their family.

It was the “little things” for Malinda. She was a very quiet, reserved lady who enjoyed her daily Price Is Right program and working her word search puzzles.

Prior to the COVID outbreak, she enjoyed a trip to Grandma’s Kitchen with Billy for a burger & fries, chocolate milk (with a straw). The other was haircut day with Lee! He knew how to do her hair very short (pixie style), but still quite pretty for her liking. She always felt so much better after a visit there.

In addition to her dear friend Bill Langlois, Malinda is survived by two brothers, Galen (Margaret) Olson and Virgil Olson, both of Owatonna, MN, and several nieces and nephews.

Malinda is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Dave who passed on January 1, 2010.

God bless Malinda and rest in peace with your husband by your side.

The family wishes to thank the kind folks at St. Croix Hospice and the loving staff at the Plummer Home, Bryon, MN.

Gifts may be made to your local Paws & Claws or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of Malinda.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Luncheon will follow immediately after the service. Malinda will be buried by her husband’s side in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Spring Valley, MN.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Malinda may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com