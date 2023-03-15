Mamie Lou (Gambill) Bennett

Washington City, UT - Mamie Lou Bennett, age 96, died peacefully surrounded by family, friends, and caregivers on March 04, 2023, in Washington City, UT. She was born October 09, 1926, in Rochester, MN to Robert and Helen Gambill. She married Clayton James Bennett, Jr., MD, in Denver, CO on June 11, 1954. Over the years she and family resided in many places, from Wheeling, WV; San Francisco, CA; Yuma, CO; Whitesburg, KY; Rochester, MN; Venice, FL; to South Jordan and Washington, UT. Wherever she was, family was everything to her. She attended every school function, chaperoned ski bus trips, was a caregiver for her husband and a staunch advocate for family and friends. She found time for herself by becoming co-owner of the Whiffletree Knitting Shop, enjoying water aerobics, and cooking great food. She joined Walking Adventures International (WAI) in her 60’s, where she gained lifelong friends while partaking in amazing adventures on every continent of Earth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton James Bennett, Jr., MD, her sisters Eleanor Hawk, Helen Shanafelt, and Martha Kurth; surviving are her brother Robert H. Gambill, Jr. (Sue) of Venice, FL; her sons Clayton James Bennett, III, of Adamstown, MD, and Richard Wayne Bennett, MD (Gerry), of Washington City, UT; beloved grandchildren CJ, Amy (Jasper), Calvin, and Steven; and a host of cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Ovation Sienna Hills and her caregivers from Suntree Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate and dignified care. We hope you will join us at an Open House in celebration of her life and share a joyful memory on Sunday August 13, 2023, from 11:00am at Quarry Hill Park Shelter/Pavilion, 2100 9th St. NE, Rochester, MN. Graveside services will be held on Monday August 14, 2023, at 9:00am at Oakwood Cemetery, 38 7th Ave NE, Rochester, MN. In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorial donations or contributions be made to MS, by mail: National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, DC, 20090-1891 or donate by phone: 1-800-344-4867 or donate online: nationalmssociety.org.

