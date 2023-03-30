Marcella A. Philo, age 73, of Hudson, WI, passed away on March 27, 2023 with family by her side. She was born on October 8, 1949 to parents Donald and Mary Lawler. Marcella graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, earning her degree in early childhood education. She worked as a teacher at Aldrich Memorial Nursery School in Rochester for many years before life took her to Italy. Once her grandchildren were born she came back to be close to family and to help look after them. She adored children and dedicated her life to teaching and caregiving.

She will remain in the hearts of her children Heather Ingram, Benjamin Philo, Heidi (Clifford) Davis; grandchildren Mason, Avery, and Simone; siblings Glenn, David, Joseph (Lucy), Kathleen (Peter), Nancy, and Lita (Justin), as well as many nieces and nephews and the many children whose lives she impacted.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Dan Lawler.

Services will be held privately. If you would like to send a memorial in honor of Marcella the family has set up a donation fund in her name: search Nonna under donate at coloncancercoalition.org