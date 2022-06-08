Marcella C. Crowley

Marcella C. (Hoenk) Crowley, age 95, formerly of Elgin, MN passed away August 31, 2021 in Fedricksburg, Virginia.

Marcella was born October 29, 1925 in Wausau, WI. The family moved to Elgin, MN and she graduated from Elgin High School in 1942. Marcella moved to California where she met and married Harold Crowley in 1945. They moved a lot with Harold’s service in the Navy and settled outside of Washington D.C. Harold passed away in 1989.

Marcella is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Meyers of Fredricksburg, Virginia and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Cal Hoechlin.

A graveside service to celebrate Marcella’s life will be held 2:00 PM Friday, June 17, 2022 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN.

