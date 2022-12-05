Marcia Crane

Marcia (Tretinyak) Crane, 75, of Trego died peacefully Sunday No-vember 20th, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Marcia Jean Crane was born in Rochester, MN., on January 23, 1947, to Carl and Helen (Vickey) Tretinyak. Raised in Rochester, Marcia graduated from John Marshall High School in 1965. She attended Hamline University 1965-1966.

Marcia worked for the Rochester Figure Skating Club and the Rochester School District prior to 1983. She joined Mayo Clinic in 1983 and retired in 2010 for a total of 27 years at Mayo.

Marcia married Sherman Scott Crane in 1995. After retirement, she permanently moved to Trego, WI and spent the best days of her life with Scott. Marcia enjoyed many different crafts throughout her life, sharing her crafts with others and even selling what she made from time to time. She also loved canning foods, fishing, golfing with her husband, and her social trips to Tracks to meet with her special friends. Highlight of the month was her luncheons with her “Golden Girls” group. She taught her daughters everything needed to be strong, independent women.

Marica is survived by her daughters, Terri (Steve) Cureton of Spooner, WI and Vicki (Cory) Johnson of Fort Myers, FL; and Chris (Jim) Otto of Stillwater, MN., Stephanie Nord (Paul) of Stillwater, Bert (Deb) Crane of Ada, MI., grandchildren, Shaun, Taylor, and Tanner Cureton, and Kaitlin and Carley Krebsbach.

Marcia was preceded in death by her husband Scott; brother, Keith; and her parents.

A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held on December 4th, 2022, from 11-2, at Track’s Family Restaurant.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsoci-ety-wi.com.