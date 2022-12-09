Marcia R. Kalmes

Marcia Rose Kalmes, 77 of Rochester, died peacefully following a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer on Thursday December 8, 2022 with family by her side, at Meadow Lakes Senior Living.

Marcia Rose Loecher was born on September 15, 1945 to Leo and Laura (Seidlinger) Loecher in St. Ansgar, IA. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1963. She married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Kalmes on May 14, 1966. The couple raised their family in Rochester, while wintering in Apache Junction, AZ. Marcia was a dedicated Mayo Clinic employee for over 30 years, retiring in April 2007. She had many interests beyond her career including exploring the outdoors, parks, and always taking beautiful photos of flowers and scenery. She maintained impeccable vegetable and flower gardens, from which the produce was picked fresh, and canned to feed her family. She always enjoyed family vacations on Upper Cullen Lake, Nisswa, MN. She would often out-fish everyone with her signature purple hair-jig. She was a savvy shopper, always finding the best deals at garage sales, Good Will, and the Salvation Army. Marcia loved spending time playing cards with friends and family; her grandchildren always being her pride and joy.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard “Dick” Kalmes of Rochester, sons Bill Kalmes and Jeff Kalmes both of Rochester, grandchildren Jacob Kalmes of Eyota, Jackie (Reece Lemke) Kalmes of St. Charles, sisters Sandra (Al) Quintana of Thornton, CO, Linda (Donnie) Rud of Rochester, and her brother Kevin (Maggie) Loecher of Rochester/Mesa, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her sister Debra Gilson of Spicer, MN and her parents.

The Memorial Service for Marcia will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:30AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, December 15, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. Burial will be in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Rollingstone, MN at 2:30pm that afternoon.

