Marcia Sobeck, age 56 of Rochester, formerly of Winona, died unexpectedly on March 8th, 2022 at her home.

Marcia was born on September 2nd, 1965 in Winona, MN to Eugene and Arlene (Peterson) Sobeck.

Marcia was blessed with three children (Bradley and Chelsea, 1991; and Olivia, 1996) and three grandchildren (Jayden, 2014; Theodore, 2016; and Joel, 2019) with another grandchild on the way in April. She worked very hard at making sure her children felt loved with their own unique special bonds. Her children share precious memories with her from childhood (especially her support for snowmobile racing trips, softball tournaments, and camping adventures) and from their adult lives while creating their own families. Her grandchildren brought her immense joy and she made great efforts to be present in their lives. She was incredibly proud of each of her children and always talked about wanting to be an even better grandma than she was a mom.

Marcia received her degree of Occupational Proficiency in Practical Nursing on June 21st, 1984 from the Winona Area Technical Institute. She was primarily a Psychiatric LPN throughout her career and always went the extra mile to help those in need. Anyone who worked with Marcia would agree she was caring, compassionate, and reliable. Marcia’s energetic personality always impacted those around her in a positive way.

Marcia enjoyed music and specifically The Rolling Stones ever since childhood. Attending music concerts was something she enjoyed with friends, specifically her best friend Kathy Matzke. Marcia was also an avid pool player and was known to be highly skilled to those around her in pool leagues. Riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle was a source of fun being on the open road and putting her Harley Davidson clothes shopping habit to good use. Another source of fun for her was traveling to warmer climates such as the Caribbean especially either all-inclusive resorts or cruises.

A few words about Marcia’s character would touch on how adventurous and imaginative she was as well as being a resilient woman. One of Marcia’s favorite quotes was “behind every successful woman is herself.” This was something she strived for and started to build for herself with her new home in Rochester.

Marcia will remain in the hearts of her mother, Arlene Sobeck; children, Bradley Cierzan (Linnea), Chelsea Goldblatt (Phillip), Olivia Hall (Jeremiah); grandchildren, Theodore and Joel Goldblatt, Jayden Hall and soon to be Baby Boy Hall; siblings, Gary and Jim Sobeck (and their families). Marcia had caring, gregarious friends in her work, among her pool league, and from different stages in her life, and her family appreciates the love you all showed her.

Marcia was preceded in death by her father Eugene Sobeck.

A Memorial Service for Marcia will be held at 3pm on Sat., March 19th, at the Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN. Visit will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

For attire, the family requests you wear anything comfortable though Marcia would appreciate anything representative of The Rolling Stones, Harley Davidson, pool league, or elephants.