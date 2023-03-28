Margaret A. Fogarty

Margaret Ann Fogarty, 65, of Eyota, MN died Sunday, March 26 at her home from an extended respiratory illness.

Margaret was born July 26, 1957 in Rochester, MN to Claire and Helen (Kelly) Fogarty. She graduated from Stewartville High School in 1975. She was most recently employed at Olmsted County Correctional Services where she just retired.

Margaret enjoyed writing, going to casinos, and time spent with her daughter and grandson. She was especially proud of her Irish heritage and was fortunate to have been able to visit Ireland.

She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra; grandson, Andrew; sister, Connie (Dave) Krebsbach; brother, Pat (Sue) Fogarty; sister-in-law, Madonna Fogarty; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Terry and Tom, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Simpson with Fr. Timothy Biren officiating. The visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at St. Bridget’s Cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.