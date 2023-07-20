Margaret C. Sackett

The funeral service for Margaret Carol Sackett, 81, a lifelong Stewartville, MN resident will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday (July 23, 2023) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Pleasant Grove, MN. Mrs. Sackett died on Monday (July 17, 2023) surrounded by loving family, of natural causes at Mayo Clinic Rochester - Methodist Campus.

Margaret was born March 29th, 1942 to Charles and Stella (Evenson) Weber. Margaret was born and raised in Stewartville where she attended Stewartville Schools. On September 29th, 1958 she married Curtis Sackett at Zion Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. Margaret worked for many years for both the Rochester School District as the kitchen manager for Willow Creek Middle School and with the Stewartville School District for the Tiger Time program. Margaret enjoyed gardening, reading, watching game shows and followed the Twins and Vikings. She loved time spent with family and especially enjoyed following her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s school and sporting activities.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Lori Chinn of Stewartville, grandchildren Ryan (Danielle) Sackett, Nathan Sackett, Bobbie Wiley, Josh (Mandy) Wiley, Matt Wiley (Neeley Ryan), Megan Wiley (Cory Holftorf), Lynsey (Donald) Norwood, Amanda Chinn (James Krause), special great grandkids Austin, Chrisitian and Shelbie, along with 17 other wonderful great grandchildren. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Curt, daughter Cindy Wiley, and two step grandsons Chris Wiley and Jeremy Wiley.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday (July 23, 2023) at Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville on Monday morning. Services will also be live streamed by following the links at zion-stewartville.org. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Margaret are welcome at www. griffin-gray.com