Margaret M. Nelson

Margaret Mary Nelson was born April 14, 1920, in St. Paul, MN, to Guy and Eva (Stuckey) Buswell. She grew up in Chicago, graduated from Lawrence College, worked in offices in Chicago, and later earned a PhD from the University of Minnesota. After teaching in the public schools of Redlands, CA, she taught at Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, where she met, and on August 8, 1960, married Herman L. “Hank” Nelson. When Hank took a position at the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, Margaret enrolled in a Library Science program and also worked with the League of Women Voters. Following Hank’s retirement, the couple lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, before moving to Madonna Towers in Rochester.

The Nelsons joined the Community Presbyterian Church where Margaret was involved in several activities. Her hobbies included reading, needlepoint, and quilling. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels in both Cedar Falls and Lincoln, with Habitat for Humanity in Lincoln and Rochester, and through the church, helped with the Saturday Noon Meal program at Christ United Methodist Church. At Madonna Towers she started the booklet of biographies of residents and worked in the library.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one brother, John.

At her request, Margaret’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, April 24, in a time of remembrance at Community Presbyterian Church in Rochester. All are welcome to attend the 9:30 worship service as well as the memorial immediately following, at about 10:30. The event will continue with “a simple, joyful coffee time,” according to Margaret’s wishes. Margaret was loved by many and well-known for bringing people together. All are warmly encouraged to gather to remember and honor her life. Community Presbyterian Church is located at 3705 Fairway Place NW.

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual option is available. See the website, www.cpcroch.org, or phone 507-280-9291, for the link or for directions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Presbyterian Church or Seasons Hospice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nelson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com