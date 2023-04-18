Margaret MacLean

Margaret Holway Hill Scott MacLean, affectionately known as Peggy, passed away peacefully on April 14th, 2023 at the age of 98 in Rochester, MN. Peggy was born on February 14th, 1925 in Portland, Maine to Fred and Katharine Hill.

She graduated from nursing school in 1948 and was married to Richard Scott in 1949.

They had three children, Deborah (William) Radio, Susan (Ron) Hendee and John (Melissa) Scott.

She married Grant MacLean in 2002 in Sun City, AZ.

Peggy loved her family and friends. She enjoyed music, sewing and knitting, loved her cat, Katie, and had a sweet tooth for chocolate. She spent many happy hours researching her family’s genealogy.

She is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, Andy (Tanya Radio), Tom Radio, Scott (Sheri) Radio, Lindsey (Jon) Bittner, Adam (Taylor) Scott, Ryan (Addie) Petersen, Seth Petersen, and 16 great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Schultz, and her husbands, Richard Scott and Grant MacLean.

Services will be at Rochester Cremation Services, Thursday, April 27th. 1 PM visitation followed by service at 2.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the DAV or Paws and Claws.