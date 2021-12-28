Margaret Marie Faulhaber was born on December 9, 1939, in Racine, Minnesota, she fell asleep in death on December 22, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado. She was the daughter of John & Caroline Swygman. Margaret grew up on her parent’s farm near Racine & graduated in 1957 from Stewartville High School. She loved riding her horse Bob White. On August 6, 1960, she married Douglas P. Faulhaber in Spring Valley, Minnesota. They made their home and raised their two daughters in the Rochester area before moving to Loveland, Colorado in 1991. Margaret was a bookkeeper by trade and worked in several positions before her retirement. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on January 2, 1954. Margaret had strong faith in her God Jehovah, and this helped her to endure the many difficulties she faced. Margaret loved her girls, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, sharing songs and nursery rhymes with them. She loved people and took great pleasure in talking and getting to know everyone’s story. Margaret was an avid card player, she loved baking pies, poetry, & working in her garden. Margaret especially loved her husband Doug, with whom she shared many adventures, camping trips & almost 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Dave) Hyke of Stewartville, MN, and Shelly (Kenneth) Phillips of Loveland, CO; seven grandchildren, Tim (Alyssa), Chris (Allisa), Jeff (Jess), Megan (Tayler), Dakotah (Kylie), Austin, & Colton (Ryleigh); great-grandchildren, Zoey, Charli, Lennon, Haley, Caden, Lilly, Emma, & Chase; her sister Jane (Rich) Kautz; brothers Robert (Patty) & Wayne (Connie) Swygman, as well as a large spiritual and extended family. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved husband Doug & her parents. There will be a virtual memorial service, Saturday January 1, 2022, 1pm (MST), Via Zoom Meeting, ID 874 8976 4745 Passcode 649277.