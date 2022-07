June 1, 1928 - July 9, 2022

PLAINVIEW, Minn. - Margaret Meyer, 94, Plainview, Minn., died Saturday, July 9, in Green Prairie Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral Mass at noon, Monday, July 18, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Elba, Minn.

Arrangements by Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview.