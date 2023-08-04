Margaret “Peg” Clark

Margaret Kay Clark, “Peg”, 62, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Peg was born February 4, 1961 in Red Wing, MN to Joseph and Maxine (Sievertsen) McNamara. She was a graduate of Goodhue High School and eventually went on to obtain her Masters degree in psychology from Saint Mary’s University. Peg worked at Mayo Clinic for numerous years and most recently as a counselor. On June 1, 2013, Peg was united in marriage to Denny Clark at the Pine Island United Methodist Church. She had an artistic flair and enjoyed painting, scrapbooking, putting together personalized calendars for her entire family and coloring apps on her phone. Peg also enjoyed camping, gardening and playing board games. She had a passion for cats, and loved her beloved Rosie and Barney. Peg was kind hearted, thoughtful, generous with a gentle soul. She had a love of nature, a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Above all, Peg loved spending time with her family.

Peg is survived by her husband, Denny; siblings, Kathy McNamara, Thomas (Nancy) McNamara, Dale (Barb) McNamara, Jean (Pat) Mahowald, Paul (Janet) McNamara; Denny’s children, Sam Clark and Katelyn Clodfelter; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews and cousins. Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Maxine.

A funeral service to celebrate Peg’s life will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Chaplain Michael Liga will be officiating with burial at Grandview Memorial Gardens. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com